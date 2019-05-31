GCAL Applications Download

GCAL for Windows
versions: 2000, XP, Vista, 7
|
DATE
|
PLATFORM
|
VERSION
|DOWNLOAD
|
31 MAY 2019
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 11, Build 5
- added Bhadra Purnima in Hrsikesha masa
- remove Lalita Sasthi
- Appearance of Radha kunda moved to Vishnu (Caitra) Masa
|Download (only program)
|
4 AUG 2013
|
.Net 3.5
|
GCAL 12, Beta version B
- complete refactoring of application to .Net platform
|Download (ZIP file containing installer files)
Versions Document
|
19 DEC 2012
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 11, Build 3
- corrected input of latitude and longitude
|Download (only program)
|
10 AUG 2011
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 11, Build 2
- corrected spelling of Pavitraropana Ekadashi
- corrected calc. of the first day of masa
|Download (only
program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
30 JUN 2011
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 11
- added ekadasi parana details
- added DST/LT note for Core Events
- corr. first month of caturmasya (Purnima)
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
15 APR 2011
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 10.2
- corrected timezones for Brazil
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
15 FEB 2011
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 10.1
- corrected export and printing
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
20 DEC 2010
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 10
- corrected common names
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
19 OCT 2010
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 9.01
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
8 OCT 2010
|
Win32 (MFC)
|
GCAL 9
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
24 JUN 2010
|
Win32
|
GCAL 8
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
9 MAR 2010
|
Win32
|
GCAL 7
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
13 DEC 2009
|
Win32
|
GCAL 6
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
18 NOV 2009
|
Win32
|
GCAL 5.7
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
5 NOV 2009
|
Win32
|
GCAL 5.6
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
Versions Document
|
13 OCT 2009
|
Win32
|
GCAL 5.5
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
|
23 SEP 2009
|
Win32
|
GCAL 5.4
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
|
22 SEP 2009
|
Win32
|
GCAL 5.3
|Download (only program)
Download (program + help file)
|
15 JUL 2009
|
Win32
|
GCAL 5
|Download
|
Win32
|
GCAL 4.1
|Download
|
Win32
|
GCAL 4
|Download
|
Win32
|
GCAL 3.1
|Download
|
Win32
|
GCAL 3
|Download
GCAL for Mac OS X
GCAL for iOS