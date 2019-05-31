GCAL Applications Download

GCAL 11, Build 5 - added Bhadra Purnima in Hrsikesha masa - remove Lalita Sasthi - Appearance of Radha kunda moved to Vishnu (Caitra) Masa

GCAL 12, Beta version B - complete refactoring of application to .Net platform

GCAL 11, Build 3 - corrected input of latitude and longitude

10 AUG 2011

Win32 (MFC)

GCAL 11, Build 2

- corrected spelling of Pavitraropana Ekadashi

- corrected calc. of the first day of masa

Download (only program)

Download (program + help file)

Versions Document