GCAL Applications Download

GCAL for Windows

versions: 2000, XP, Vista, 7

31 MAY 2019
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 11, Build 5
- added Bhadra Purnima in Hrsikesha masa
- remove Lalita Sasthi
- Appearance of Radha kunda moved to Vishnu (Caitra) Masa
4 AUG 2013
.Net 3.5
GCAL 12, Beta version B
- complete refactoring of application to .Net platform
19 DEC 2012
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 11, Build 3
- corrected input of latitude and longitude
10 AUG 2011
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 11, Build 2
- corrected spelling of Pavitraropana Ekadashi
- corrected calc. of the first day of masa
30 JUN 2011
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 11
- added ekadasi parana details
- added DST/LT note for Core Events
- corr. first month of caturmasya (Purnima)
15 APR 2011
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 10.2
- corrected timezones for Brazil
15 FEB 2011
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 10.1
- corrected export and printing
20 DEC 2010
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 10
- corrected common names
19 OCT 2010
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 9.01
8 OCT 2010
Win32 (MFC)
GCAL 9
24 JUN 2010
Win32
GCAL 8
9 MAR 2010
Win32
GCAL 7
13 DEC 2009
Win32
GCAL 6
18 NOV 2009
Win32
GCAL 5.7
5 NOV 2009
Win32
GCAL 5.6
13 OCT 2009
Win32
GCAL 5.5
23 SEP 2009
Win32
GCAL 5.4
22 SEP 2009
Win32
GCAL 5.3
15 JUL 2009
Win32
GCAL 5
Win32
GCAL 4.1
Win32
GCAL 4
Win32
GCAL 3.1
Win32
GCAL 3
